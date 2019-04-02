Maruti Suzuki India rises after announcing price hike

rose 0.7% to Rs 6,891 at 15:19 IST on BSE after the company announced a price increase across models on account of regulatory compliances.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 213.99 points, or 0.55% to 39,085.86

On the BSE, 81,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 77,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 6,904.40 and a low of Rs 6,787.80 so far during the day.

has announced a price increase upto Rs 689 (Ex- Showroom - Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances. The new prices are effective from 1 April 2019.

India's net profit fell 17.22% to Rs 1489.30 crore on 0.07% decline in net sales to Rs 18926.40 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Maruti Suzuki is India's biggest in terms of market share.

