Maruti Suzuki India rises after announcing price hike

Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.7% to Rs 6,891 at 15:19 IST on BSE after the company announced a price increase across models on account of regulatory compliances.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 213.99 points, or 0.55% to 39,085.86
On the BSE, 81,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 77,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 6,904.40 and a low of Rs 6,787.80 so far during the day.
Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price increase upto Rs 689 (Ex- Showroom - Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances. The new prices are effective from 1 April 2019.
Maruti Suzuki India's net profit fell 17.22% to Rs 1489.30 crore on 0.07% decline in net sales to Rs 18926.40 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.
Maruti Suzuki India is India's biggest car maker in terms of market share.
