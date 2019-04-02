Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Arshiya Ltd, Motor & General Finance Ltd, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 April 2019.
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 5.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 6838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3536 shares in the past one month.
Arshiya Ltd crashed 7.64% to Rs 33.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41960 shares in the past one month.
Motor & General Finance Ltd tumbled 7.07% to Rs 46. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 916 shares in the past one month.
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd corrected 7.03% to Rs 1241. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60 shares in the past one month.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd fell 6.19% to Rs 19.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 734 shares in the past one month.
