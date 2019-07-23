Maruti Suzuki India's premier retail channel NEXA complete 4 years

Maruti Suzuki India announced that its premium retail channel NEXA has completed four years and has emerged as the fastest growing automobile retail channel with close to 1 million delighted customers.

In this short span, NEXA has 363 outlets covering 206 towns and cities across the country. To celebrate NEXA's fourth anniversary, NEXA Music will be releasing its brand new song in the coming week.

