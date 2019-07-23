JUST IN
Geojit Financial Services announces change in nominee director

With effect from 19 July 2019

Geojit Financial Services announced that Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has nominated Sanjay M Kaul IAS (DIN 01260911), Managing Director, KSIDC & Secretary, PORT, Government of Kerala in place of Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph IAS, as Non- Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Geojit Financial Services w.e.f. 19 July, 2019.

First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 11:35 IST

