Thomas Cook (India) records 25% growth from its student foreign exchange business

Thomas Cook (India) has reported a robust growth of 25% Year-on-Year, from its foreign exchange student business.

Given the strong growth potential of the segment, Thomas Cook India has announced the second edition of its Study Buddy programme - a focussed initiative to catalyse demand and expand its student market-share pan India. The introduction of the Study Buddy programme has been strategically timed to target the critical booking window for student travel.

