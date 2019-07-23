JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin allots 12855 equity shares under ESOP

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin Tablets
Business Standard

Thomas Cook (India) records 25% growth from its student foreign exchange business

Capital Market 

Thomas Cook (India) has reported a robust growth of 25% Year-on-Year, from its foreign exchange student business.

Given the strong growth potential of the segment, Thomas Cook India has announced the second edition of its Study Buddy programme - a focussed initiative to catalyse demand and expand its student market-share pan India. The introduction of the Study Buddy programme has been strategically timed to target the critical booking window for student travel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 11:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU