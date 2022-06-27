Mauritius Telecom selects Intellect Global Consumer Banking

-
-
For digital transformation and enabling financial inclusionIntellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB) announced that Mauritius Telecom, one of the leading telecommunications companies in Mauritius, has chosen iGCB to offer digital financial services, deliver personalised and contextually relevant customer experiences and drive financial inclusion.
Mauritius Telecom chose iGCB to create the next-gen mobile wallet - an offering that is intuitive, intelligent and designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the new age customers, merchants and partners.
