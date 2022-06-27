Evosys, a Mastek company to enable Waltham Forest Council to migrate to Oracle Cloud

Waltham Forest Council, based in East London, England, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to streamline operations.

By using Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, procurement, and HR the Council will be able to improve insights, reduce costs, and enhance its employee experience. The implementation will be delivered by Oracle Partner Network (OPN) member, Evosys, a Mastek company.

Evosys will be leveraging its successful GLIDE programme which is a proven and tested methodology to successfully migrate Waltham Forest Council from SAP to Oracle Cloud and at the same time deliver increased productivity, efficiency, and improved delivery across the Council's different service areas.

