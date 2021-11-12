Mayur Uniquoters jumps after Q2 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Mayur Uniquoters rose 7.61% to Rs 486.95 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 47.90% to Rs 29.52 crore on 55.88% rise in net sales to Rs 196.02 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 48.22% year-on-year to Rs 38.82 crore. During the quarter, total expenses rose 57.24% YoY to Rs 161.45 crore. Employee expense jumped 22.25% YoY to Rs 10.66 crore. Raw material cost increased 82.2% YoY to Rs 125.09 crore.

Mayur Uniquoters is the largest manufacturer of artificial leather. It makes PVC vinyl and PU synthetic leather for the automotive industry. It makes specialized PVC vinyl and PU synthetic leather for the footwear industry. It also makes artificial leather for the furnishing industry.

