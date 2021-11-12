Mayur Uniquoters jumps after Q2 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

-
ALSO READ
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 39.59% in the March 2021 quarter
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 15455.56% in the June 2021 quarter
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 47.87% in the September 2021 quarter
Consumer goods stocks slide
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Mayur Uniquoters rose 7.61% to Rs 486.95 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 47.90% to Rs 29.52 crore on 55.88% rise in net sales to Rs 196.02 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax rose 48.22% year-on-year to Rs 38.82 crore. During the quarter, total expenses rose 57.24% YoY to Rs 161.45 crore. Employee expense jumped 22.25% YoY to Rs 10.66 crore. Raw material cost increased 82.2% YoY to Rs 125.09 crore.
Mayur Uniquoters is the largest manufacturer of artificial leather. It makes PVC vinyl and PU synthetic leather for the automotive industry. It makes specialized PVC vinyl and PU synthetic leather for the footwear industry. It also makes artificial leather for the furnishing industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU