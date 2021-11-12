Laurus Labs Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.5, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 60.74% in last one year as compared to a 41.75% rally in NIFTY and a 17.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.5, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 18030.7. The Sensex is at 60408.53, up 0.82%.Laurus Labs Ltd has eased around 28.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13717.8, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 457.4, down 1.25% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd jumped 60.74% in last one year as compared to a 41.75% rally in NIFTY and a 17.01% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 25.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

