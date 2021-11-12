Man Industries soars on bagging orders worth Rs 350 cr

Man Industries (India) jumped 6.13% to Rs 109.10 after the company said that it has received new orders worth approximately Rs. 350 crore.

With these new orders the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1350 crore to be executed in six to seven months, the company said.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, and realty and trading.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 12.68% to Rs 19.28 crore on a 1.35% increase in net sales to Rs 403.71 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

