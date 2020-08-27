McDonald's India forays into fried chicken market

Introduces McSpicy Fried Chicken

McDonald's India (West & South) owned and operated by Hardcastle Restaurants (subsidiary of Westlife Development) is now set to dominate the fried chicken market.

The brand has forayed into the fried chicken category with the launch of McSpicy Fried Chicken- a fried chicken offering curated especially to please the palates of customers in South India. McSpicy Fried Chicken is made with the best quality chicken and is the only fried chicken in the market that is spicy down to the bone.

This wholesome product is available exclusively in the South market. This is yet another scrumptious and delicious addition to the company's extensive chicken offerings that include chicken nuggets, strips and a range of chicken burgers.

