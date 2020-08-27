JSW Steel rolls-out JSW Radiance colour-coated steel

JSW Steel has begun the roll-out of JSW Radiance, a steel color-coated product range in high-gloss feature with multiple variants. JSW Radiance with various variants with an option to choose among properties like Anti microbial, anti-graffiti, anti-dust, antistatic & cool Roof system. JSW Radiance can also be custom offered with more than one of the above properties in a coil. With major key end use benefits, JSW radiance is suitable for diverse applications ranging from warehousing, appliances, cold storage, hospitals etc.

For the warehousing segment, JSW Radiance is offered with Cool Roof properties.

Based on colour & shades chosen, Cool Roof property of JSW Radiance ensures lower temperature inside the shed as compared to outside. Warehousing is the highest volume generator for this segment and has witnessed escalating growth over the last few years as warehousing needs grew following the growth of ecommerce industry in India. JSW Steel also sees new growth opportunity in appliances, cold storage, hospitals and interior panels applications for JSW Radiance as demand for variants like anti-microbial products is growing with health & safety becoming a priority for consumers. For these emerging categories, JSW Radiance has been launched with Anti-Microbial & Anti Dust properties. The special Anti-microbial coating provides health security by inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria in a cost-effective way throughout the product's service life.

