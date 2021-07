MCX signs MoU with European Energy Exchange AG

For cooperation in electricity derivative products

Multi Commodity Exchange of India and European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with the objective of knowledge sharing and exchanging of expertise on electricity derivative products.

This MoU will facilitate cooperation between the two exchanges in areas such as knowledge sharing, education & training and organizing events in the domain of electricity derivatives.

EEX is a leading energy exchange in Europe, which develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for power and other energy products.

