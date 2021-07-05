Affle files patent for innovation related to mobile connected ecosystem

-
Affle India through its subsidiaries today announced the completion of patent transfer from Appnext incorporated in British Virgin Islands to Affle MEA FZ-LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
This patent filed in the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), is related to the predictive modelling of mobile users behaviour and powers the on-device app recommendation and timeline technology.
This patent serves as a baseline time-sensitive technology for Affle to drive innovative on-device apps discovery and relevant recommendations.
It enables mobile users to efficiently discover apps and services when needed, thus creating an always connected and deeply engaging consumer experience.
Affle has been a front-runner in the field of technology with its platforms delivering integrated inapp, on-device and proximity marketing experiences with new innovations towards Connected TV.
