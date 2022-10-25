MCX spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 94% YoY

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) jumped 6.73% to Rs 1462.10 after the commodity exchange's consolidated net profit rose 93.72% to Rs 63.27 crore on 53.14% increase in net sales to Rs 127.40 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

On a consolidated basis, MCX's total income increased 47% year-on-year to Rs 145.64 crore in Q2 FY22-23. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 79.7% YoY to Rs 76.73 crore in Q2 FY22-23. Its total expenses rose 20.7% YoY to Rs 67.56 crore in Q1 FY22-23.

EBITDA for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 increased by 68% to Rs 83.84 crore from Rs 49.88 crore over the corresponding quarter ended 30 September 2021. For the quarter, the EBITDA margin was 58% and PAT margin was 43%.

Average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the exchange decreased by 7.3% to Rs 23,918 crore in Q2 FY22-23 from Rs 25,797 crore in Q2 FY21-22.

Average daily notional turnover of option contracts increased by 421% to Rs 31,381 crore in Q2 FY22-23 from Rs 6,023 crore in Q2 FY21-22.

Total quantity of 20,767.5 MT of base metals has been delivered during Q2 FY22-23 vis-vis 17,691.5 MT in Q2 FY21-22 through the exchange mechanism.

MCX is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange and India's leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 96.8% in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2022-23 (April - September 2022).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)