Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Indus Towers Ltd saw volume of 15.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66482 shares

Petronet LNG Ltd, Redington Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 October 2022.

Indus Towers Ltd saw volume of 15.27 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66482 shares. The stock dropped 3.09% to Rs.188.35. Volumes stood at 9845 shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd recorded volume of 8.6 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 22.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37569 shares. The stock lost 0.17% to Rs.202.20. Volumes stood at 19736 shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 17.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 21.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81529 shares. The stock dropped 2.10% to Rs.137.60. Volumes stood at 20042 shares in the last session.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd clocked volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 18.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9182 shares. The stock gained 6.80% to Rs.1,463.00. Volumes stood at 15873 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 12.59 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 13.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92447 shares. The stock dropped 0.74% to Rs.113.50. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 11:00 IST

