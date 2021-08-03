Merchandise Exports Surge Impressively In First Four Months Of Current Fiscal Year

Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated yesterday that India's merchandise exports in July 2021 was USD 35.17 billion, recording highest ever monthly achievement, which showed an increase of 47.91% over USD 23.78 billion in July 2020 and an increase of 34.06% over USD 26.23 billion in July 2019.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2021 was USD 26.11 billion, registering a positive growth of 27.36% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 20.5 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 32.25% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.75 billion in July 2019. India's merchandise exports in Apr-July 2021 was USD 130.53 billion, an increase of 73.51% over USD 75.22 billion in Apr-July 2020 and an increase of 21.82% over USD 107.15 billion in Apr-July 2019.

