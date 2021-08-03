Merchandise Exports Surge Impressively In First Four Months Of Current Fiscal Year

-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Commerce & Industry States Budget Will Enhance India's Growth In Manufacturing, Trade And Other Sectors
Broader market trades firm; metal stocks shine
Flipkart enters into strategic partnership with Adani Group
FICCI Welcomes Prime Minister's Acknowledgement Of Role Played By Indian Industry And Business
Sensex rallies 749 pts on value buying
-
Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated yesterday that India's merchandise exports in July 2021 was USD 35.17 billion, recording highest ever monthly achievement, which showed an increase of 47.91% over USD 23.78 billion in July 2020 and an increase of 34.06% over USD 26.23 billion in July 2019.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in July 2021 was USD 26.11 billion, registering a positive growth of 27.36% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 20.5 billion in July 2020 and a positive growth of 32.25% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.75 billion in July 2019. India's merchandise exports in Apr-July 2021 was USD 130.53 billion, an increase of 73.51% over USD 75.22 billion in Apr-July 2020 and an increase of 21.82% over USD 107.15 billion in Apr-July 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU