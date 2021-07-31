Government Receives 27.7% Of Corresponding BE 21-22 Total Receipts In Q1 FY2022

The Ministry Of Finance stated yesterday that the Government of India has received Rs. 5,47,399 crore (27.7% of corresponding BE 2021-22 of Total Receipts) upto June 2021 comprising Rs. 4,12,680 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 1,27,317 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs. 7,402 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans Rs. 3,406 crore and Disinvestment Proceeds of Rs. 3,996 crore. Rs. 1,17,524 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 8,21,644 crore (23.6% of corresponding BE 2021-22), out of which Rs. 7,10,148 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 1,11,496 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs. 1,84,295 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs. 1,00,090 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

