Metropolis Healthcare IPO subscribed 5.80 times

Receives bids for 4.44 crore shares

The initial public offer (IPO) of received bids for 4.44 crore shares, as per the National Stock Exchange of (NSE) website data at 17:30 IST today, 5 April 2019. The issue was subscribed 5.80 times.

The issue opened for subscription on 3 April 2019 and closes today, 5 April 2019. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 877 to Rs 880 per share.

Ahead of the opening of the IPO, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 2 April 2019, finalised allocation of 60.23 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 880 per share.

Incorporated in 1980 by Dr. Sushil Shah, is one of the leading diagnostics companies in The company offers a comprehensive range of clinical laboratory tests and profiles, which are used for prediction, early detection, diagnostic screening, confirmation and/or monitoring of the Metropolis also offers analytical and support services to clinical research organizations for their clinical research projects. The company has presence across 19 states in India, as of 31 December 2018, with leadership position in the West and South

The IPO comprises offer for sale of 1.36 crore shares by the existing shareholders. The offer for sale comprises sale of shares by promoter Dr (62.72 lakh shares) and the investor (74.13 lakh shares).

The objects of the issue is to provide the benefits of listing the equity shares on the BSE and the NSE and to enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

On a consolidated basis, reported net profit of Rs 85.66 crore and net sales of Rs 559.31 crore in nine-months ended December 2018.

