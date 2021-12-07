Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Falls 4.1%

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has added 2.46% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.95% drop in the SENSEX

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd lost 4.1% today to trade at Rs 3124.1. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.37% to quote at 24610.99. The index is down 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Panacea Biotec Ltd decreased 3% and Kopran Ltd lost 2.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 15.51 % over last one year compared to the 25.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has added 2.46% over last one month compared to 2.79% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.95% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3958 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45212 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3396.9 on 17 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1820.7 on 22 Dec 2020.

