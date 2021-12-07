Biocon gains on plans to commercialise select speciality products with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

-
ALSO READ
Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Mena Mani Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Mena Mani Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2021 quarter
Biocon slips after USFDA issues six observations at Malaysia subsidiary
Biocon's subsidiary receives six observations from USFDA
-
Biocon rose 1.04% to Rs 363 after the company signed a deal with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned arm of Astra Industrial Group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to commercialise select speciality products in the Middle East.
Under the terms of this agreement, Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company (Tabuk Pharmaceuticals) will hold the marketing authorization for these products and will be responsible to register, import, and promote them in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries.
The partnership will pave the way for Biocon's expansion into the MENA region to include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Iraq, in addition to Jordan and Lebanon. As part of the out-licensing deal with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, Biocon will develop and manufacture the products, and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will commercialise them.
Biocon's consolidated net profit fell 18.3% to Rs 159.70 crore on a 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,840.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU