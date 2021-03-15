Minda Industries announces key management changes

The Minda Group is also redesigning key functions like marketing, procurement and R&D to have centralized team facilitating better control and cost efficiency on account of scale. Key personnel for these functions and their gamut of roles are as follows:

A. Sunil Bohra who is the Group CFO, responsible for finance, investor relations, legal, corporate affairs and corporate communication functions, will also hold additional responsibility for the newly created Group Purchasing Function.

B.

Naveesh Garg shall be responsible for leading the Group Central Marketing (Domestic and Global), Strategy and IT functions.

C. Amit Jain who is the Group CTO and will also hold responsibility for Central R&D which shall also include Overseas R & D locations in Europe viz. iSys, Delvis.

D. Rajiv Kapoor shall continue to Head the Group HR function.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)