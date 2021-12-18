Mindteck adds new manufacturing client to its roster

Mindteck (India) on Friday announced the addition of a new manufacturing client headquartered in the United States to its roster.

Mindteck said the new client is a global manufacturer of a variety of enterprise-level data capture and management products, software, services, analytics and solutions geared toward providing 'intelligent' operational visibility to multiple industries, including retail, ecommerce, transportation and logistics.

Commenting on the win, Anand Balakrishnan, CEO and MD said, We are delighted to be working with a company that has been innovating leading edge technologies for over fifty years.

Jacob Pillay, senior vice president of sales (US and Europe) said, Our team is excited about this important win and kicking off an interesting project involving the client's tracking solution which locates mobile devices, printers, scanners and the like in retail stores. The current engagement encompasses the initial phase of mobile and cloud application development on Google's Firebase cloud platform.

Mindteck incorporated in 1991, is engaged in the development of Computer Software, process control, instrumentation and communication fields in India.

The company posted a 90% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.41 crore on a 4.3% rise in net sales to Rs 75.97 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Mindteck (India) were locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 177.95 on BSE.

