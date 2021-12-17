KEC International rises after multiple order wins

KEC International rose 0.6% to Rs 457.55 in a weak market after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,041 crores across its various businesses.

The EPC company secured orders for Transmission & Distribution projects in India, Middle East and Americas. The company's civil business also secured an order for building a data centre in Western India. The company also bagged orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, We are very happy with the order wins, especially in the Domestic T&D segment. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs. 12,000 crore, a robust growth of over two times vis-vis last year. We are particularly enthused by our second order in the growing Data Centre segment.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Urban Infrastructure, Solar, Smart Infrastructure, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported 44% drop in net profit to Rs 80 crore on a 10% rise in revenue to Rs 3,587 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

