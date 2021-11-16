BIGBLOC Construction Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Loyal Equipments Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 November 2021.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd spiked 19.93% to Rs 48.15 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35766 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 40.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3096 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd surged 19.89% to Rs 32.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2172 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd rose 15.90% to Rs 390.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1000 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd gained 13.55% to Rs 1365.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

