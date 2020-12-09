Mindtree Ltd spurts 1.07%

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467.8, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.01% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.66% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467.8, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 13482.6. The Sensex is at 45907.63, up 0.66%. Mindtree Ltd has risen around 11.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22617.35, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1475, up 1.02% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 99.01% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.66% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)