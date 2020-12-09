Indian Bank jumps around 3%

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 87.75, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.6% slide in NIFTY and a 23.76% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Indian Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.75, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 13469.5. The Sensex is at 45918.73, up 0.68%. Indian Bank has gained around 37.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 28.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1857.55, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)