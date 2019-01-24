JUST IN
Mindtree opens new Minneapolis Office to support Magnet360

Mindtree inaugurated a larger office space to accommodate the strong growth seen by Magnet360, the Mindtree Salesforce practice. The new office is designed to help businesses accelerate their adoption of software as a service (SaaS), the trend that is redefining the way enterprises use technology.

The new 30,000-square-foot space is architected to promote a flexible, dynamic work environment. Among the design goals was to create a silo-free space where employees can balance high-collaboration and intense focus.

