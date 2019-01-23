JUST IN
Fermenta Biotech (subsidiary of DIL) leases land from GIDC for expansion and new projects

Capital Market 

DIL's subsidiary, Fermenta Biotech (FBL), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) has executed a 99 year lease agreement for acquisition of land aggregating to about 40,000 Sq M from the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) authority, Ankleshwar, Sayakha, for future expansion and new projects.

The land acquisition is a part of the FBL's long-term capacity expansion plans.

The company aims to commence manufacturing by end of 2020. The existing Dahej facility is 30,689 Sq M.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:15 IST

