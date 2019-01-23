Wipro rated a Leader in Digital Transformation in ITSMA Report

-
Wipro has been rated highly as an enabler of digital transformation by executives from top global enterprises surveyed in a recent ITSMA report. Wipro was rated 'Strong' on the report's 'Overall Digital Transformation Brand Equity Index', based on the criteria of top-of-mind firm awareness, unaided awareness, aided awareness, familiarity and favorability.
