Bharti Airtel gets NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

On 21 January 2019Bharti Airtel announced that National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi, Principal Bench, vide its Order dated 21 January 2019 has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Bharti Airtel and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.
