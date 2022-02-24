Mindtree recognized as 2022 ServiceNow Americas Emerging Service Partner of the Year

Mindtree announced that it has been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Americas Emerging Service Provider Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in delivery and ServiceNow pipeline growth.

Mindtree has demonstrated the ability to deliver a world-class customer experience.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem (ACE) organization recognizes the achievements of best-in-class partners who have contributed to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. This year's awards are based on partner performance for 2021 by evaluating the following key attributes: revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

