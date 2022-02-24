Bharti Airtel picks up strategic stake in blockchain startup - Aqilliz

Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Aqilliz - a Blockchain as a Service Company under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, subject to applicable statutory approvals.

Singapore-based Aqilliz has developed a patented hybrid blockchain platform, Atom that integrates differential privacy and federated learning on a distributed digital ledger.

This allows brands to create secure and consent-based solutions to engage with customers in a rapidly evolving digital economy that's becoming increasingly decentralised.

Airtel aims to deploy Aqilliz's advanced blockchain technologies at scale across its fast growing Adtech (Airtel Ads), Digital Entertainment (Wynk Music & Airtel Xstream) and Digital Marketplace (Airtel Thanks App) offerings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)