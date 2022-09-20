Mindtree secures multi-year engagement with UK's leading retailer - Currys

Mindtree announced that it has enabled the UK's leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalised omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets.

As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged its extensive retail and digital expertise to design and implement a comprehensive omnichannel solution that provides a unified customer experience across rapidly converging online, mobile, and in-store shopping, while driving cross-channel fulfilment and inventory optimization for Currys. Through unified consoles, Mindtree has also empowered Currys' more than 32,000 colleagues spread across the company's retail stores, offices, contact centres, supply chain, and distribution centres to better support the omnichannel customer journey with enhanced speed and quality of service.

The solution, built using state-of-the-art Salesforce and Mulesoft technologies, has helped Currys become more data-driven.

This supports its strategy to build customers for life by getting to know its customers better and driving meaningful engagement with them, while also making it easier for those customers to shop with Currys, thus maximizing cross-sell and upsell opportunities and post-sales lead generation. Mindtree and Currys are continuing to collaborate on further innovations in mnichannel retail to enhance productivity and flexibility.

