Mindtree secures multi-year engagement with UK's leading retailer - Currys

-
ALSO READ
Luxury eyewear retailer S.R.Gopal Rao Opticians goes Green
TCS secures multi-year engagement with large American company
Mindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session
Mindtree partners with Sapiens to drive digital transformation for insurers
Mindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session
-
As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged its extensive retail and digital expertise to design and implement a comprehensive omnichannel solution that provides a unified customer experience across rapidly converging online, mobile, and in-store shopping, while driving cross-channel fulfilment and inventory optimization for Currys. Through unified consoles, Mindtree has also empowered Currys' more than 32,000 colleagues spread across the company's retail stores, offices, contact centres, supply chain, and distribution centres to better support the omnichannel customer journey with enhanced speed and quality of service.
The solution, built using state-of-the-art Salesforce and Mulesoft technologies, has helped Currys become more data-driven.
This supports its strategy to build customers for life by getting to know its customers better and driving meaningful engagement with them, while also making it easier for those customers to shop with Currys, thus maximizing cross-sell and upsell opportunities and post-sales lead generation. Mindtree and Currys are continuing to collaborate on further innovations in mnichannel retail to enhance productivity and flexibility.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU