Ministry of Railways Moving Fertiliser Rakes At Record Pace

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D. V. Sadananda Gowda today congratulated officers of Department of Fertilisers and expressed gratitude to Ministry of Railways for helping move 73 fertiliser rakes in a single day on June 30, 2020.

Till date, this is a record number of fertiliser rakes moved in a single day, he stated. During the month of June this year, average movement of Fertilizer rakes was 56.5 per day. It's also a record number for any June month historically.

