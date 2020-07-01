Mishra Dhatu Nigam standalone net profit declines 49.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.17% to Rs 203.14 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 49.69% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.17% to Rs 203.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 333.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.34% to Rs 159.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 130.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 708.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 703.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

