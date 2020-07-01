Rites consolidated net profit declines 4.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 570.70 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 4.26% to Rs 139.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 570.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 737.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.22% to Rs 616.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 469.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.85% to Rs 2474.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2047.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

