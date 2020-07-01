Rites consolidated net profit declines 4.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 570.70 croreNet profit of Rites declined 4.26% to Rs 139.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 570.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 737.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.22% to Rs 616.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 469.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.85% to Rs 2474.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2047.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales570.70737.26 -23 2474.412047.45 21 OPM %28.6624.66 -26.7028.14 - PBDT207.41238.22 -13 921.62768.44 20 PBT194.23228.22 -15 874.35730.05 20 NP139.01145.20 -4 616.10469.51 31
