Sri Vajra Granites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Google's new tool lets you transform mundane coffee pictures to iconic art
Amendola, Arjun Balu shine ? ? ?
New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses
Leonardo fans pull Louvre all-nighters to catch show's final hours
Prints by anonymous street artist Banksy sell big at Sotheby's online sale
-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet Loss of Sri Vajra Granites reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 0.180.08 125 OPM %-200.00-550.00 --255.56-650.00 - PBDT-0.08-0.33 76 -0.46-0.52 12 PBT-0.08-0.37 78 -0.49-0.69 29 NP-0.15-0.32 53 -0.43-0.74 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU