Mishtann Foods Q3 PAT soars to Rs 8 cr

Mishtann Foods reported a net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in Q3 FY22, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in Q3 FY21.

Net sales jumped 25% to Rs 147.69 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 118.16 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax stood at Rs 11.65 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 0.35 crore in Q3 FY21.

The company's total expenses rose 17.7% to Rs 134.9 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The company announced a third interim dividend of Rs 0.002 per share.

Shares of Mishtann Foods were locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 29.50 on BSE.

Mishtann Foods produces and sells wheat, toor dal and basmati rice under the brand name Mishtann in India.

