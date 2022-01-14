Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Filatex India Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Rossari Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2022.

Filatex India Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and Rossari Biotech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2022.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd soared 7.77% to Rs 100.5 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd spiked 7.11% to Rs 134.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Enterprises Ltd surged 6.31% to Rs 102.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28056 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd spurt 6.26% to Rs 30.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rossari Biotech Ltd advanced 6.09% to Rs 1339.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33384 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)