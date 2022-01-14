Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Coastal Corporation Ltd, Ruby Mills Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2022.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 65.4 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
Coastal Corporation Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 465.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20674 shares in the past one month.
Ruby Mills Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 360.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2523 shares in the past one month.
Electrotherm (India) Ltd spurt 16.39% to Rs 163.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16078 shares in the past one month.
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd jumped 14.83% to Rs 53.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28859 shares in the past one month.
