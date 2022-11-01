MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

With effect from 01 November 2022

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 November 2022 as under:

1. The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been decreased by 7.5% on the prevailing prices.

2. The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%, SMGR (Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Fines and Chemical grades have been unchanged.

3. The basic price of EMD have been increased for the month of November 2022 from Rs.1,70,000 PMT to Rs.1,80,000 PMT.

