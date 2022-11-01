JUST IN
Escorts Kubota achieves 7.2% growth in Oct tractor sales

Escorts Kubota agri machinery segment sold 14,492 tractors in month of October 2022 compared to 13,514 tractors in October 2021, recording a growth of 7.2%.

The company achieved its highest ever monthly sales in October 2022. Total sales include domestic sales of 13,843 tractors sales and exports of 69 tractors, recording a growth of 8.6% and (-)15.2% respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:07 IST

