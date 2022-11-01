Bajaj Auto Oct sales volumes decline 10%

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,42,917 units and exports of 1,52,321 units, recording a growth of 11% and (-)31% respectively.
The company's two-wheeler sales declined 13% to 3,41,903 units while commercial vehicle sales rose 10% to 53,335 units in month of October 2022 over October 2021.
