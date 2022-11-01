JUST IN
Bajaj Auto Oct sales volumes decline 10%

Bajaj Auto reported total auto sales of 3,95,238 units in month of October 2022 compared to 4,39,615 units in October 2021, recording a decline of 10%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,42,917 units and exports of 1,52,321 units, recording a growth of 11% and (-)31% respectively.

The company's two-wheeler sales declined 13% to 3,41,903 units while commercial vehicle sales rose 10% to 53,335 units in month of October 2022 over October 2021.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:11 IST

