Mold-Tek Packaging update on rights issue of shares and warrants

Mold-Tek Packaging update on rights issue -
Issue Price - the issuance of 1 equity share of the Company being partly paid-up of face value ~ 5 each ("Rights Equity Shares") for cash at a price of ~ 180 per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of ~ 175 per Rights Equity Share] ("Rights Equity Share Price") along with 6 detachable warrants ("Warrants") for cash at a price of ~ 184 per Warrant ("Warrant Price") (Warrant Price together with the Rights Equity Share Price, the "Issue Price"), allotted in the Issue (as defined below) for every 50 fully paid-up equity shares held by the Eligible Shareholders, for an amount collectively not exceeding ~ 7,130.44 Lakhs ("Issue Size") on a rights basis to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of the Company ("Issue");
Issue opening date - 28 October 2020 Issue closing date - 11 November 2020 Last date for on market renunciation - 06 November 2020
Fixed rights entitlement ratio as 1 Rights Equity Share along with 6 detachable warrants for every 50 fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders of the Company;
Terms of Payment - Eligible Equity Shareholders shall be required to pay ~ 45/- per Rights Equity Share and ~ 46/- per Warrant, which constitutes 25% of the Issue Price (being 25% of Rights Equity Share Price and Warrant Price respectively) of Rights Securities (i.e.
Rights Equity Shares and Warrants) on application and balance amount in one or more calls as may be determined by the Committee from time to time for Rights Equity Shares and Warrant holders upon exercising their option to subscribe to equity shares against Warrants. Provided that in respect of the Rights Equity Shares, the balance amount will be called not later than 12 months whereas in respect of Warrants, the balance amount per Warrant ("Warrants Exercise Price") will be paid not later than 18 months from the date of allotment.
