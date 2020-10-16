BEML wins awards at 8th Annual Equipment India Awards 2020

BEML has received prestigious '8th ANNUAL EQUIPMENT INDIA AWARDS 2020' in 'Best Seller in Crawler Dozers' & 'Best Seller in Rigid Dump Truck' categories at a virtual ceremony held on 15 October 2020.

The awards were given in recognition to the best selling companies in various construction equipment categories.

The winners are selected by an eminent jury panel comprising professionals from across the value chain of construction equipment Industry.

