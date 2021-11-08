Motherson Sumi jumps after board approves fund raising

Motherson Sumi Systems rose 2.98% to Rs 237 after the company said its board raising upto Rs 1000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.The board of Motherson Sumi Systems in its meeting held today (8 November), has approved the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, for an aggregate principal amount of up to Rs 1,000 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
Motherson Sumi Systems is a leading specialised automotive component manufacturing companies for OEMs.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit (concern share) of Rs 290 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with net loss of Rs 810.45 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations jumped 98% year-on-year to Rs 16,712 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 8,431 crore in Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU