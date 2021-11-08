Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31017 shares

Chalet Hotels Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 November 2021.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31017 shares. The stock gained 5.44% to Rs.5,279.85. Volumes stood at 7433 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd registered volume of 26.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.06% to Rs.264.55. Volumes stood at 67950 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd clocked volume of 60.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.54% to Rs.1,660.75. Volumes stood at 5.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd saw volume of 3.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44403 shares. The stock increased 2.08% to Rs.821.80. Volumes stood at 12714 shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd saw volume of 26.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.15% to Rs.463.15. Volumes stood at 61247 shares in the last session.

