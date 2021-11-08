Healthcare stocks slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 177.15 points or 0.7% at 25139.18 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 7.32%), Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (down 4.79%),Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 3.91%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 3.01%),Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 2.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 2.39%), Venus Remedies Ltd (down 2.13%), NGL Fine Chem Ltd (down 2%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 1.92%), and Hikal Ltd (down 1.82%).

On the other hand, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 7.21%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 6.03%), and Wockhardt Ltd (up 5.69%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 454.59 or 0.76% at 60522.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.2 points or 0.78% at 18057.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 192.64 points or 0.67% at 29093.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.98 points or 0.84% at 9106.48.

On BSE,1747 shares were trading in green, 1508 were trading in red and 213 were unchanged.

