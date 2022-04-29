Mphasis Ltd soars 2.06%, up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2855.55, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.81% in last one year as compared to a 18.63% gain in NIFTY and a 24.64% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2855.55, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 17356.2. The Sensex is at 57908.13, up 0.67%. Mphasis Ltd has dropped around 16.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 12.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31914.35, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

